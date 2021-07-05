Dominicans Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. are the youngest of the 2021 All-Star Game



Vladimir Guerrero Jr will be the youngest in the All-Star Game 2021.

Photo: Joshua Bessex / .

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Y Fernando Tatis Jr. will be the main representatives of Dominican Republic in the All-Star Game 2021. And it is no coincidence that both Dominican stars are the younger players to participate in the meeting of the best baseball players this year: the present and future of MLB is Dominican.

Both Guerrero and Tatis are from the 1999 generation. “Vladdy Jr.” He was born on March 16, 1999, while “El Niño” has his birthday every January 2.

With 22 years, These young Dominican stars have stolen the MLB show, at the point of their hits and a lot of personality to play baseball. What’s more, both will be starters in the All-Star Game, one of the greatest prides and milestones that can be achieved in the Major Leagues.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He is hitting .336 average, adding 100 hits, 27 homers and 69 RBIs after 82 games.

For its part, Fernando Tatis Jr. He is averaging .305, adding 74 hits, 26 home runs and 57 RBIs in 67 games.

Illusions the present and the future of Dominican Republic in baseball. Less than a week ago, Eight Dominicans led the region in nominations for the All-Star Game of the future. Today, MLB confirms that two Dominicans will lead the National League and the American League in the evening with the most star players of the season. Let’s enjoy the talent.