The young Dominican Crisermy Mercado has just won the prestigious 47th Emmy Award for Best Art Direction at the famous American show by country music singer Kelly Clarkson (Winner of the first edition of American Idol and judge of The Voice).

It should be noted that « The Kelly Clarkson Show » is in its first season and had 7 nominations for this edition of the Emmy Awards, taking the award on 3 occasions, among them the best stage design by the hand of Crisermy Mercado who becomes the first Dominican to be nominated for this category and win the award.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Emmy Awards (which reward the best of television) were televised without an audience so Crisermy received her nomination and news of the award online via the Academy Twitter account.

Based in Miami, Florida, Crisermy is an architect by profession, graduated from the Universidad Iberoamericana UNIBE (2007) and has excelled throughout her career in designing sets and doing art direction for programs such as: MasterChef Latino ( Telemundo), LOL (Amazon Prime), Million Dollar Mile (CBS), Univision Awards, El Gordo and Flaca, Despierta América (Univision), to name a few.