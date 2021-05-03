Dominican Yermín Mercedes was named MLB Rookie of the Month



Mercedes has won the hearts of Chicago since it debuted.

Photo: Quinn Harris / Getty Images

‘The Yerminator is making history‘. This is how the Chicago White Sox published that Yermín Mercedes had been elected as the Rookie of the Month in the American League. It is the first monthly distinction obtained by the phenomenon that has made this novel campaign an enjoyment. He had already won a Player of the Week award, and his consistency has led to an excellent first month in MLB.

The Yerminator is making history! Yermín Mercedes has been named American League Rookie of the Month, his first career monthly honor. pic.twitter.com/8LEUxoLPcJ – Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 3, 2021

MercedesThe 28-year-old has a .415 average (34 hits in 82 at-bats), with 5 doubles, 5 home runs, 16 RBIs and 10 runs scored in 22 games. He’s tied for the major league hitting lead., and ranks second in average.

In addition, ‘Yerminator’ has achieved interesting marks as a result of his power with the bat: his homer on April 8 against Kansas City is the longest that has occurred in the season so far. In addition, he owns five of the six full-return hits the team has given this season.

Last but most importantly, noteworthy is the accomplishment that brought him into the spotlight as early as the first week of the season: he started the 8-8 campaign, setting a new record in MLB history. Its story is fascinating, and it is just beginning.