Dominican worried after hitting Willson Contras at 98 mph

Dominican Luis García put his hand on his head after giving him a pitch at 98 mph in head to Willson Contreras of the Cubs Chicago in the MLB.

Through the game of Cubs of Chicago and the Cardinals of San Luis, the recently signed by the Cardinals, Luis García, entered to debut like professional with this equipment.

In his first batter faced he dropped it at 98 mph on the head to Willson Contreras, of whom everyone expected to see him lying for a few minutes on the ground, however, he stood up and said that there was no problem, that he could continue playing his game.

Once Garcia saw that his heavy fastball had hit the Venezuelan catcher, he put his left hand on his head showing regret and concern. Yadier Molina exchanged a few words with Contreras, which apparently was to tell him that pitch it was nothing personal in the MLB.