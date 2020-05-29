Photo: External source / Tomás Ramos.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.-The Dominican Tomás Ramos, candidate for representative for the Democratic Party, in the District 15 of New York, USA, affirmed that President Donald Trump has only created well-being for his wealthy friends, and not for the people American.

Tomás Ramos, born in New York to Dominican migrant parents, said he left his career in business on Wall Street when he realized the greed of big companies, which do not take into account ordinary people, as happened during the financial crisis of the 2008, during the George W. Bush administration.

On June 23, the Democratic Party primaries will be held in New York, and the Dominican-American hopes to be elected with the vote of his fellow citizens. Once victory was achieved in the primaries, the general election would only be a ratification of his victory.

He explained that he decided then to work in social programs in the communities, and later he felt the need to participate in politics so that his people (Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Mexicans and other migrants) can have a voice that defends them in the Congress of the States. United, where decisions are made for public policies.

He explained that despite the wealth that exists in the United States, there are many people excluded from access to education, from access to modern communication technologies, without public services such as health and housing, a situation that manifests itself particularly harshly in the District 15 of New York, in which Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, African Americans, Mexicans and other minorities live together.

