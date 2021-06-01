Dominican tolerant Marcell Ozuna released from prison after posting bail of $ 20,000



Ozuna’s wife alleged that he tried to end her life.

Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images

The development of the case of the Dominican player Marcell Ozuna: the left fielder was released from jail on Monday after posting a $ 20,000 bond. Let us remember that the native of Santo Domingo was arrested last Saturday in Georgia on an accusation of domestic violence against his wife.

Ozuna faces the following charges: aggravated strangulation assault and battery under the domestic violence act. According to his lawyers, Marcell’s wife, Genesis, would want him out of prison. Apparently the relationship was very toxic and they are in the process of divorce.

Judge Ashkey Osby ordered the bail, which was paid in cash, and also established that the Dominican player cannot have contact with his wife, but with his son through a third person. His next court appearance has not yet been set.

Atlanta Braves Outfielder Marcell Ozuna was released from the Fulton County jail late Monday afternoon after being arrested over the weekend on domestic violence charges. https://t.co/EM7INKqaFe – FOX 35 Orlando (@ fox35orlando) May 31, 2021

Following his arrest, Sandy Springs Police said in their statement that officers saw how Marcell Ozuna grabbed his wife by the neck and threw her against a wall, hitting him with his arm.

Marcell Ozuna grabbed his wife by the neck and threw her against a wall, and hit her with his cast, according to Sandy Springs Police who say they witnessed it. From SSPD: pic.twitter.com/AErSrEJ9VX – David O’Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 30, 2021

His team, the Atlanta Braves, will have a decision to make. Most likely, Ozuna will be suspended for a long period of time by MLB. But the club cannot “undo” its contract as such. And if they fire the Dominican, they will have to “eat” the $ 53 million from his juicy contract over the next four years.