Dominican super welterweight contender Carlos Adames faces Mexican Alexis Salazar on SHOWTIME PPV this Saturday, June 26

ATLANTA – Dominican super welterweight contender Carlos Adames will face the mexican Alexis Salazar in a 10-round contest as part of the SHOWTIME PPV undercard this Saturday, June 26 from the award-winning State Farm Arena in Atlanta during an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Adames vs. Salazar will replace the previously scheduled Julian Williams vs. Brian Mendoza after Williams was forced to dismiss his presence after sustaining an elbow injury while training.

The event will be spearheaded by four-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis seeking a title in a different third division when he meets undefeated WBA Super Lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios in the main event of SHOWTIME PPV starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Tickets for the event at the State Farm Arena, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased by going to ticketmaster.com.

Out of Comendador, Dominican Republic, Adames (19-1, 15 KOs) is training in New York and looking to get a second chance to go in search of a world title. The 27-year-old boxer defeated several contenders en route to his shot at the belt in 2019 before losing on points in a close fight against Patrick Teixeira. Adames beat former champion Carlos Molina and contenders such as Frank Galarza, Joshua Conley and Alejandro Barrera to earn his chance to fight for the title.

Salazar (23-3, 9 KOs) is 25 years old and riding high with a 15-game winning streak. His most recent win was a unanimous decision against Rubén Barajas in December 2020. Salazar hails from Guadalajara and currently trains in Norwalk, California. He will fight in the United States for the sixth time in his career this Saturday night and for the first time since dominating Abraham Cordero en route to prevailing by unanimous decision in May 2019.

The non-televised card will feature the Cuban contender Leduan barthelemy (16-1-1, 8 KOs) facing Viktor Slavinsky (12-0-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight fight and with the former title contender Andres Gutierrez (38-2-1, 25 KOs) in an eight-round super lightweight contest. Also, the undefeated prospect Dalton brodie (1-0, 1 KO) will compete in a four-round super middleweight attraction against another undefeated like Trever bradshaw (1-0) and the immaculate prospect from Washington, DC Stacey Selby (2-0, 2 KOs) entering the ring in a four-round super lightweight fight.