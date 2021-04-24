Dominican Robel Garcia left the team that released him in 2021 on the field

The dominican Robel Garcia left the Anaheim Angels on the field in the Major League Baseball-MLB 2021. Through the game of the Houston Astros and Anaheim Angels, Robel Garcia singled to center field off Raisel Iglesias sends to drive in the winning run.

Garcia said this was his first walk-off of his career and that it was an extremely fun time. The game was in the 10th inning and the Astros won the victory five-four.

After being released by the Anaheim Angels without even starting spring training, Robel Garcia going to the Astros to get one more chance to show your talent in the MLB.

Robel Garcia ended up earning a spot as the Houston Astros’ top utility player and has known how to take advantage of them.

Here the video:

Robel Garcia left the Anaheim Angels on the field with an RBI single off Raisel Iglesias. This kid was fired by the Angels early in Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/uGQjwJDfB6 – Renso Gómez Herrera (@ RensoGmezHerre1) April 24, 2021