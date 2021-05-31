Today, Monday, May 31, the Pre-olympic from baseball of the Americas 2021 and here you can hear and see live the play among the team of Dominican Republic and that of Puerto Rico from 1:00 pm (1:00 pm) in Venezuela, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Eastern United States and 12:00 pm (12:05 pm) in Mexico.

Dominican Republic

The team of Dominican Republic, will go in search of qualification to the Tokyo Olympics and at the beginning of the Pre-olympic from Baseball, Raúl Valdés will be the starting pitcher.

Here is the Dominican lineup:

Our lineup for today. # ArribaRD🇩🇴 #RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/Xq4aqSOPUo – ProbeisbolRD (@probeisbolrd) May 31, 2021

Puerto Rico

The team of Puerto Rico, will look for its own and at the beginning of Pre-olympic from Baseball, Luis Leroy Cruz will be the starting pitcher.

Here is the Puerto Rican lineup:

Get active Puerto Rican! 🙌 ⚾️🇵🇷 #LosNuestros to his first commitment in the # Pre-Olympic of Las Americas @WBSC 📺 Live broadcast by @ WapaDeportes # TodosConPR #RoadToTokyo pic.twitter.com/dhZ1qEatKh – National Baseball Team 🇵🇷 (@BeisbolPR) May 31, 2021

Live Baseball Americas Pre-Olympic 2021: Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico:

