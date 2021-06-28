Dominican Republic to debut against Japan in Olympic baseball



Dominican Republic will participate for the second time in the competition.

Photo: Mark Brown / .

The World Baseball and Softball Confederation confirmed this Monday the competition schedule at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in which the Dominican Republic National Team will debut against Japan on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The Quisqueyans got their ticket to the Olympics after beat Venezuela and the Netherlands in the playoff. In this way, the Dominican Republic’s ninth will participate for the second time in the competition.

The teams qualified for Tokyo 2020 are Japan, Mexico, the Dominican Republic (Group A) and South Korea, the United States and Israel (Group B).