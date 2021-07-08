Dominican Republic rules in Tampa Bay: super prospect Vidal Bruján made his MLB debut with the Rays



Bruján is the 36th best prospect in baseball.

Photo: Julio Aguilar / .

Vidal Bruján it is the last super prospect native of Dominican Republic making his MLB debut. The 23-year-old second baseman received a call from Tampa Bay Rays and joined his compatriot Wander franco as future baseball stars debuting this year, both on the Florida Bay team.

It’s official. Welcome to The Show, @vidalbrujan #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/9vAn47fuva – Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 7, 2021

His path started with a hit and an RBI. Quick first impression of Vidal Bruján in “The Show”. The native of San Pedro de Macoris was part of the double set of games that Tampa Bay had against Cleveland, games that they won in a dominant way: 8-1 and 4-0.

First hit, first RBI for @vidalbrujan. 🙌 (MLB x @flonase) pic.twitter.com/Bib9ubC71F – MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2021

He ended the double day with the only hit mentioned in six at-bats. During the turn he reached, he also stole a base and ended up scoring his first major league career.

After the game, Bruján thanked with great emotion living this moment: “I really can’t believe what’s happening to me, and if this is a dream, please don’t wake me up. I would like to take this moment to thank each and every department of the Rays organization who played a role in my development.“.

Thank you! Thanks! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/6ojOJEW4Z1 – Vidal Brujan (@vidalbrujan) July 8, 2021

Vidal Bruján also showed his defensive skills as soon as he made his debut, with a notable save to avoid a hit. Joyita on the defensive.

Who Said Next Five Tool Star? Welcome, Vidal.