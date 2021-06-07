Dominican Republic loses main players for pre-Olympic in Mexico

The Dominican Republic lost three players keys to the next challenge in Mexico to dispute the battle for the last ticket to Tokyo in the pre-olympic.

As reported by the team’s general manager, Jose Gómez, the prospect of the Seattle Mariners, Julio Rodríguez, as well as Jose Bautista and pitcher Raul Valdes will not be with the team. Dominican Republic in this chapter of pre-olympic.

Because of that, others players Like Luis Valenzuela, Edgar Santana and two others, the team’s practices have been summoned, in order to take those who are in better condition and add them to the team’s roster.

Also, he said that it’s not just those three players They will be abroad, but not all those who were in the United States go to Mexico, others have commitments that were before and have to fulfill them.

You could say that Ral Valdes was the best pitcher of the Dominican Republic in the pre-olympicJust as Julio Rodríguez was the best situational hitter, Jose Bautista did a good job in the initial and contributed a lot with the wood.