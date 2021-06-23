Dominican Republic is still the executioner team of Venezuela

The ninth of the Dominican Republic, I manage to emerge victorious once again against Venezuela, this time in the olympic playoff Puebla, where the sixth and last ticket to the Olympic Games by the baseball teams.

The Quisqueyans managed to claim victory against Venezuela on the opening day of the final playoff, sealing the match with a score of 10-7, where the Dominican Republic recorded a 14-hit offense, including four home runs; while the seven annotations of Venezuela they came one for each of the first seven innings, resulting in nine hits, including six solo home runs.

The Dominican pitching part, who sealed the victory, they called six pitchers to the mound, with relievers Jhan Mariñes who scored the victory, while the experienced Jairo Asensio the save.

With the victory of this Tuesday, Dominican Republic achieves his second victory in a month over Venezuela in phase pre-Olympic, after facing in the pre-Olympic of the Americas on June 4, where the United States achieved its pass to the Tokyo Olympics, in addition to other victories such as the 2013 and 2017 World Classic.

Both Venezuela and Dominican Republic and the Netherlands, will be looking for the ticket to Tokyo in the student Puebla playoff, seeking to join Japan, South Korea, Mexico, the United States and Israel as countries already classified to Toki Olympicsor, where baseball will return as a discipline since 2008.

