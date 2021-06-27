Dominican Republic goes to Tokyo 2020 after defeating Venezuela in baseball final

Selection of Dominican Republic beat this Saturday by 8-4 to that of Venezuela to qualify for the baseball tournament of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, in which Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Israel and the United States will participate.

In the final of the last qualifying for Tokyo that took place in the Mexican city of Puebla, the Dominicans obtained the pass that will allow them to go for the second time to the baseball tournament of the Olympic Games, the first time was in Barcelona 1992.

The winning pitcher was Darío Álvarez, who threw a perfect tackle. The loser was Harold Chirinos. The best Dominican hitter was Gustavo Núñez, going 3-1 with two RBIs.

Venezuela opened the scoring in the opening of the second inning. Dominican starter Radhames Liz received from his first batter in the chapter, Alexander Palma, a single to center field.

Palma reached second for a passport to Robinson Chirinos, then Diego Rincones came with a home run to the left that declared it 3-0.

The Dominican Republic discounted at the end of the third when the first Venezuelan pitcher Yapson Gómez, with two outs, gave a passport to Emilio Bonifacio, which caused him to leave the game.

Melky Cabrera changed the destiny of the Dominican Republic

Eduardo Paredes entered the relay, who accepted a homerun from Melky Cabrera to the right meadow to make the game 3-2.

In the fourth, the Dominicans defined the game with a six-race rally. Paredes allowed a single by Juan Francisco, causing him to be replaced on the mound by Harold Chirinos.

Chirinos did not turn off the Dominican offense and accepted unstoppable by Johan Mieses, after which Diego Goris hit a double to right to tie the game 3-3 by sending Francisco to the plate.

The run for the lead came from an infield hit by Ramón Torres to shortstop, which sent Mieses home at 4-3.

Charlie Valerio singled to left to propel Goris to 5-3 and Gustavo Núñez’s single to center made it 7-3, after which Emilio Bonifacio’s sacrifice fly made it 8-3.

Venezuela attacked once more in the seventh. Danry Vásquez doubled to right field and reached the rubber on a single to left by Palma, making it 8-4.

In the ninth, the South Americans achieved a final touchdown with a double by Danry Vásquez that converted Alexi Amarista in the 8-5 final.

– Annotations for tickets

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 CHE

Venezuela 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 10 2

Dominican 0 0 2 6 0 0 0 0 x 8 10 1

Won: Darío Álvarez (1-0)

Lost: Harold Chrinos (0-1).

