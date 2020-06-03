EDITOR’S NOTE

The Dominican Luis Maybonex Rodríguez, resident in New York (United States), narrates his experience as an eyewitness to the situation he is living in, in the midst of civic protests against police abuses and racism.

Thousands of young Blacks and Latinos take to the streets of New York on the sixth day of protesting the death of George Floyd.

Luis Mayobanex Rodríguez

New York.-Thousands of young people, mostly black and Latino, toured lower Manhattan County on Monday under the slogan “Black lives matter.”

This was the sixth continuous day of protesting the death of George Floyd, an African American suffocated by the repressive police officer Derek Chauvin, in the city of Minneapolis.

As I joined the protest at about 5:45 p.m., protesters walked toward Union Square, historic New York City square bordered by 14th Street to the south, 17th Street to the north, Broadway to the west and Park South To the East.

The cry of Without Justice there is no Peace took over the luxurious Park Avenue, and then marched down the famous Fifth Avenue in the opposite direction.

The walls of many of its famous stores that went bankrupt due to the crisis generated by the Covid-19 came alive and served to reproduce the demand for justice for victims of racism and police brutality.

While we walked, there were the traces of those who exhorted to stay strong (Stay Strong) and those who since late afternoon expressed their rejection of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s willingness to subject the city to a curfew from 11 at night until 5: 00 in the morning.

And they did it with the self-confidence of today’s youth: FK CURFEW, which in a good Dominican would be pal, damn the curfew.

Protestors retraced their steps and marched south to occupy iconic Washington Square Park.

There two young men harangued those present. The “I can’t breathe,” Floyd’s last words would dominate the protesters’ spirits.

They demanded justice for George Flord, an end to racism and police brutality. They strongly condemned the system that makes 1% of the population richer while impoverishing 99% and demanded more information and classes in educational centers on the contributions of blacks to the development of the United States.

At the end of the rally the march started again.

We were heading back north of Manhattan.

Leaving the Park at University Place, tension gripped the atmosphere.

There was part of the city’s police officer, headed by Terence Monahan, head of the department that oversees the commanders and responsible for operation.

Some bottles of water were thrown against him, which was rejected by those who appeared to lead the march.

They proceeded to create a human barrier between the masses and the police officers, who judiciously backed away slowly by order of Monahan.

Suddenly one of the leaders of the protesters walked amicably towards the agents.

He greets them with the touch of his right fist and begins a dialogue with Commander Monahan. Amid the noise of the crowd he asks him to speak and condemn Floyd’s death, which occurs. Stressing that no New York police officer supports what happened in Minneapolis.

Everything happened before a crowd and some police officers dominated by surprise.

Few believed or believed what we were hearing.

It was not a product of magic, but of the spirit created by mass movements and possible moments of rupture.

With the contagion generated by a combination of passion and reason, Commander Monahan not only gave an activist’s own speech, but also besieged placing his left knee on the ground and holding hands with the leaders of the demonstration. Arms raised.

But there was still more.

Breaking all the protocol of social distancing and without gloves and masks, Monahan would receive a warm hug by one of the most seasoned of the protesters. It was a scene that could resemble the hug between a son returning from the war front and his father.

It was an occasion full of emotion that for the moment dissipated the tension created and the possibility that the violence of the previous night would explode again.

I do not know if unpublished, but I have never seen in the many and many demonstrations that I have participated in New York such a case.

A case that thanks to the advancement of technology will be recorded for later and sealed, as a postcard, with tears on the white shirt of police commander Monahan of a strange protester who projected himself as a leader.

As we advanced north on Sixth Avenue, the stops with our knees to the ground and our fists raised frequently followed one another, an old symbolism of struggle and resistance that, as an inalienable tradition, has been inherited from the famous Black Power of the 1960s.

In an apparently aimless walk that dislocated a defensive police, the crowd turned west to go through the famous Rockefeller Center, which closed to the public due to the Covid-19 crisis, was only protected, and perhaps it was the best, by a few cleaning workers, among these several with an indisputable Dominican appearance.

Strangely, the section of 50th street between Fifth and Sixth Avenue was embraced by the protesters’ silence, which allowed me to notice a hand-made sign carried by a young man, who like the vast majority, was no more than 25 years old: White’s Silence equals Violence (WHITE SILENCE = VIOLENCE).

Upon reaching 50th Street and Sixth Avenue, at the exact corner of the fabulous Radio City Music Hall, the canticles thundered again with a harmony as if they were accompanied by one of the many famous orchestras that have passed through the legendary music center .

He did not “shoot, we have our hands raised” fell like a curse to the dozens of policemen stationed on this corner who could do nothing against those who not only interrupted traffic at 7:40 at night, but did so on the road contrary.

And as if that were not enough, the drivers of private cars, taxis and public buses with the honking of their horns encouraged the protesters.

Heading south, and a few minutes after 8:00 at night, the march continued with the force that had begun a little more than 4 hours earlier.

It was time to retire. I did it at 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

I wish luck to the young comrades with whom I had shared the joy of pursuing together the utopia of equality, justice and solidarity.

As I walked down the famous street I realized that not only because of the coronavirus but also because of fear the rebellious voices of some young people who came out perhaps from the poorest neighborhoods of the city, La 42 was completely deserted. No more than 6 cars were seen on this busy road. Incidentally, its occupants were not taxi drivers but police officers.

Arriving at the train station, I received a call from an intelligent female journalist from the Dominican Republic. Let’s talk about what was happening in New York. He asked about the curfew. I told him that according to the governor’s decision it would be from 11 at night to 5:00 in the morning, but that I was not sure if he would be respected.

I said that because one of the signs on Fifth Avenue returned to my memory: FK CURFEW.