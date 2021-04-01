Dominican pitcher named Cardinals closer

The Dominican pitcher Alex Reyes was named after the closer officer of the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2021 season of the MLB.

Alex Reyes who was the best prospect of the St. Louis Cardinals For a long time, injuries limited him to becoming a full-time starter, now that he has presented a lot of health and good numbers in Spring Training, they have a new role for him in the MLB.

Kings he pitched 7.2 innings in which he allowed 2 runs with 10 strikeouts and five hits, gaining the confidence of his team to close the games, even knowing that Jordan Hicks is healthy and his 105 miles are still on his arm, however, they choose for seniority.

Here the report:

Alex Reyes Expected To Be Cardinals’ Primary Closer https://t.co/vbrIorhq3u – RotoBaller MLB (@RotoBallerMLB) April 1, 2021

Notably, Reyes made his debut in the MLB In 2014, since then he has not been able to have a complete and healthy season, so much so that he went from having good projections as a starter to being “possibly a closer.”

The St. Louis Cardinals They have had opportunities to release him due to his injuries, however we are talking about a 100 mile arm with extremely good breakers.