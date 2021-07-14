Dominican MVP: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the most valuable in the All-Star Game and dedicated the award to his father



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit the longest home run on record in the All-Star Game.

Photo: Dustin Bradford / .

The MVP of the MLB All-Star Game in 2021 is Dominican. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. he made his mark on the midseason baseball classic and collected new glory in his young but stellar major league career.

Guerrero Jr. led the American League’s victory over the National League (5-2). He finished the day 3-1, with a home run and two RBIs. His home run was special: he became the Youngest player to take her out of the park in an All-Star Game (22 years and 119 days).

Also, his four-corner hit was unique. The ball traveled 468 feet, being the longest since it is counted in the All-Star Game. He hooked it up to Corbin Burnes. There were no men on base.

Going through third base, he celebrated his hit by sending Coors Field in Colorado to silence. It was the 200th home run in All-Star Game history.

Every Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homer is absolutely majestic.pic.twitter.com/De9qbYkoDw – Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 14, 2021

The second RBI came in the fifth inning, when he grounded out Teoscar Hernández to extend the AL advantage.

His home run allowed him to settle with his father, Vladimir Guerrero, a historic duo. Only three times in history have father and son homered in the All-Star Game. It happened with the Bonds and the Griffeys.

And today the Warriors joined. Glorious.

In 2006, Vladimir Guerrero homered in the #AllStarGame. 15 years later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered in the #AllStarGame. BASEBALL! pic.twitter.com/x4Y3aamAMj – MLB Vault (@MLBVault) July 14, 2021

As expected. ended up winning the All-Star Game MVP, being, of course, the youngest to do so. His night passed from landmark to landmark.

The 2021 All Star Game MVP is

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. At 22 years old, he is the youngest All-Star MVP ever. pic.twitter.com/QuuGlfz8cx – Baseball Authority (@BsblAuthority) July 14, 2021

To his father he dedicated the triumph and above all the Most Valuable Player award. “This means a lot. I just want to thank my dad: this is for youVladdy Jr. said with evident emotion through his words.

The MVP of the All-Star Game is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He is Dominican. And it is the part of the present and future of MLB.