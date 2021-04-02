Dominican Luis Castillo lived a nightmare on Opening Day



Castillo didn’t make it past the fourth inning.

The Dominican Luis Castillo received a harsh punishment by the St. Louis Cardinals on MLB Opening Day: allowed 10 runs, 8 earned. They had 8 hits, he walked two and did not strike out. The Cincinnati Reds lost 11-6 in their debut.

In the very first inning, everything was complicated for the Baní native. He retired the first batter and then the nightmare began:

Double for Paul Goldschmidt. Hit by Nolan Arenado. Shot to Tyler O’Neill. Error of Eugenio Suárez -which would generate the two dirty races-. Dylan Carlson’s two-run home run.

In the second inning he would be punished again by the Cardinals’ golden binomial: Goldschmidt and Arenado. Duet of uncatchable to raise the score to seven runs.

The only smooth episode for Castillo was his third, in which he retired three of the four batters he faced – Dylan Carlson moved to first base by walking.

Being the first day, the manager could afford to give the Dominican second and third chances to fully enter the game. But the lack of control in the fourth inning broke the glass: a ticket and consecutive hits exhausted Castillo’s lifespan on Opening Day.

Although Cincinnati batted, he was unable to return to the game. Hard defeat for the Dominican, who will have four days to recover.