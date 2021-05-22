Dominican infielder was raised to the mound against the Atlanta Braves

The Dominican infielder Wilmer Difó was raised to the mound against the Atlanta Braves for the first time in his career of the MLB.

Through the Pittsburgh Pirates’ game against the Atlanta Braves, Wilmer Difó he was called up to pitch because they didn’t want to waste their reliever arms for a game that had a gap of more than 10 runs in the last inning.

However, the Braves had no mercy, scoring about 8 runs against their shipments to end the game 20 runs to 1 against the Pirates in the MLB.

Ehire Adrianza hits a grand slam off Pirates infielder Wilmer Difo to make the score 19-0

There is no doubt that for many it was a lack of respect in the way the Braves treated Wilmer Difo Despite the difference in runs the game had, however, the batters’ numbers did not have to go down, that is, there is no reason why they should hit out and have their numbers fall.