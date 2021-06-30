Dominican infielder of the Astros debuted as a pitcher in the Major Leagues

The Dominican infielder of the Astros from Houston, Robel Garcia, debuted as a pitcher in his career Big leagues (MLB), rising to the mound in Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Because the game between Astros and Orioles had a six-run difference in the ninth inning, manager Dusty Baker made the decision to send Robel Garcia to the mound as a pitcher, being the first time in his career in the Big leagues.

Robel Garcia worked as a pitcher for the Astros For the space of one chapter, where he allowed five hits, four runs, did not walk and did not strike out, a somewhat negative debut as a pitcher in the MLB.

Here the report:

To the street! 🛣 Ramón Urías shot his 3rd HR 🚀 of the season tonight. The Mexican 🇲🇽 punished Robel García (position player for the @astros) by making “Doña Blanca” 391 FT travel at a speed of 102.4 MPH # Team643 pic.twitter.com/qKPXPncXVR – 6-4-3 (@ 643Network) June 30, 2021

Robel García on the mound… pic.twitter.com/TycV2GLIWa – Michael Schwab (@ michaelschwab13) June 30, 2021

In addition, Mexican Ramón Urías and Austin Wynns homed this Dominican infielder who, due to the score, made his first appearance as a pitcher in LA baseball. MLB, being the seventh that the Astros used during this night and was the one that received the most races during this duel.

The curious thing about this debut as a pitcher by the Dominican of the Astros, is that the referees checked it in search of “sticky substances”, following the new regulation of the MLB. But really an infielder?

Although his debut as a pitcher was not the best, it should be noted that Robel Garcia This season he is hitting .207, with 12 hits and a single home run in 28 games with the Astros.