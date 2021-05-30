Dominican home runner Marcell Ozuna is arrested: cops saw him strangle his wife



Marcell Ozuna was booked into the Fulton County, Georgia Jail.

Photo: Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Marcell ozuna, one of the best Dominican players in the Major Leagues and star of the Atlanta Braves, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Georgia on charges of physically abusing his wife, a new case of domestic violence from Latin American professional baseball players.

Police in Sandy Springs, a city located in the Atlanta area, said they received a call at 12:26 pm regarding an attack in progress. When the officers arrived at the residence, the door was open and they testified when Marcell Ozuna grabbed the victim by the neck, throwing her against a wall, according to a statement.

“In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm, which has a splint from a previous injury,” it is added.

Seeing this circulate on Twitter. Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna appears to have been arrested for domestic battery. pic.twitter.com/7ZJkdZukK5 – Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) May 30, 2021

Authorities have charged 30-year-old Ozuna with aggravated strangulation assault and battery under the domestic violence act. The charge of aggravated assault with strangulation is a crime that carries a penalty of 1 to 20 years in prison.

@SandySprings_PD has arrested 30 year old Marcell Ozuna Idelfonso pursuant to a domestic violence investigation. Click below for the press release https://t.co/FNAy5ln9Ce – Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) May 30, 2021

The case of Ozuna, who was still in the Fulton County Jail early Sunday, may have dire consequences for his career, including an attempt to cancellation of his $ 65 million mega-contract with the Braves and a severe suspension from MLB.

One of the recent cases of domestic violence by a player was that of the Dominican pitcher. Domingo Germán, of the NY Yankees, who was suspended 81 games for attacking his girlfriend in 2019. Germán apologized this past February.

Other Latin Americans who have been sanctioned by MLB for domestic violence are the Mexican Julio Urías (20), the Venezuelan Odúbel Herrera (85), the Mexican Roberto Osuna (75), the Venezuelan José Torres (100), the Dominican Jeurys Familia (15 ), the Cuban Héctor Olivera (82), the Dominican José Reyes (51) and the Cuban Aroldis Chapman (30).

This season, Ozuna was hitting .213 with 7 homers and 26 RBIs in 48 games. Last season he led the National League in home runs (18) and RBIs (56). in 60 games.