Dominican Freddy Peralta struck out everyone he faced in the all-star game

The dominican Freddy peralta struck out 3 in his first outing in a stars game of the Big leagues.

After a whole romance to select him for his first star game MLB, Freddy peralta pitched 1 inning where he faced JD Martinez, Mett Olson and Adolis Garcia, whom he struck out consecutively.

Peralta is the first Milwaukee Brewers player to strike out 3 batters in an inning in an all-star game.

They were going to miss out on this @FreddyPeraltaRD arsenal if they didn't wear it. Punch, punch and punch.

The Dominican of the Milwaukee Brewers has the seventh best ERA of the MLB With 2.39, 7 wins and 3 losses as a starter in 98 innings with 135 strikeouts, his most lethal weapon is his slider, which is extremely difficult to hit, and on top of it his 95-mile fastball that surprises anyone.

There is no doubt that he has been the best Latino pitcher this season, no other pitcher from Venezuela, Puerto Rico, etc., has done better than him in this season of the Major Leagues, a boy who was recently traded. from the Seattle Mariners who has shone in the Minor Leagues, Dominican League and now Major League Baseball. About 20 years ago Martínez had a 2-inning outing with 5 poches in 1999.