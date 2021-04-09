Dominican Cristian Javier with another respectable outing with the Houston Astros

The dominican Cristian Javier continues to shine from the mound in the Major League Baseball-MLB.

Cristian Javier who was a candidate for rookie of the year last season, threw a five-inning gem with three hits allowed and seven strikeouts in the MLB.

He now has a 1-0 record. with a 2.08 ERA over 8.2 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts, proving why he was placed in the rotation above McCullers Jr. and Jose Urquidy.

The dominican Javier, who is also a right-hand starter, was signed in 2015 for just $ 10,000, has thrived in his first four minor league seasons with a 2.49 ERA and 361 strikeouts in 278 1/3 innings, now he’s shining in his first few winds in the MLB.

Here the video:

Cristian Javier had 7 strikeouts in 5 innings. A very solid start. pic.twitter.com/0sFzJGi2Dj – Apollo Media (@ApolloHOU) April 9, 2021

The Houston Astros conquered the victory six runs for two against the Oakland Athletics, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Yordan Alvarez each hit home runs.