Dominican community will say goodbye to Juan Guzmán

ADALBERTO DOMINGUEZ

NEW YORK

The wake of the former world light flyweight boxing champion Juan Guzmán, who recently died of a myocardial infarction, will be held in this city on Friday 21 of this month, when family, friends and representatives of different sports and community organizations will say goodbye .

The remains of the immortal of the sport exalted in 1995 to the Dominican Sports Hall of Fame will be exhibited at the Unity Funeral Chapels, located at 2352 Frederick Douglas Boulevard (Eighth Avenue) at the corner of 126th Street, in the Harlem sector in to upper Manhattan.

