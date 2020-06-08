Photo: . /

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- “Racism, xenophobia and aporobia are inherent in the fascist ideas that characterize President Donald Trump,” said the Dominican Communist Party of Labor (PCT) when expressing its solidarity with the protests in the United States.

“The PCT reiterates its solidarity with the struggle of the American people that have taken to the streets for more than 11 days in protest at the murder of George Floyd, by a police officer in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota,” says a statement from the group. national communist.

The mobilizations of thousands of people from different social sectors and ethnic groups, in dozens of states and cities in the US, accompanied by “more violence by the repressive forces of the Donald Trump government, property fires, etc. He summons the analysis of his fundamental motives, based on the fact that the cowardly murder of the Floyd (African American) was only the spark that lit the meadow, “he added.

It is no more than the result of racism and aporophobia (contempt and hostility to poor people), because “the strength that white supremacist culture has in American society, that hourly, daily, every year, in different ways charges thousands Millions of victims – which in the worst case scenario – end in the death of black people and, in addition, poor people ”.

It also reveals, adds the PCT communiqué, “the profound social inequalities with the progressive increase in poverty in indigence levels, while reduced elites exhibit life styles of disgusting luxury”.

Los Angeles (United States), 06/06 / 2020.- . / EPA / ETIENNE LAURENT

Added to this is police violence, “which does not require further explanations of how it is expressed especially against people of the working class and others oppressed in the different ethnic groups and emigrants of the countries plundered and prevented from development by North American imperialism itself.”

Finally, the PCT attributes the protests to “President Donald Trump’s markedly fascist political discourse and practice, which serves to stimulate and support people and institutions with racist and xenophobic ideas and practices.”

Faced with this scenario of growing social violence “open and covert by those who hold positions of political and social power, over one or millions of people, it is not difficult for a single episode, whatever it may be, to become a chain of events of unpredictable consequences in which the working people always bear the worst part », he maintains.

Nor should it be ruled out, he warns, “the infiltration of the forces of political conservatism guided by the interests of President Trump to discredit the fight to reject racism and police violence.”

Likewise, he identifies what happened as “part of his plan to evade the global condemnation of the collapse of political management -healthcare of COVID19 which in the United States per day registers a balance of 108 thousand deceased people and more than 1.8 million infected people-.

For all these reasons, the text ends, “it is a moment of unity for the creative struggle that immediately enforces respect for the political, economic, civil and cultural rights of the working class, the different ethnic groups and oppressed sectors in the United States.”

And in this sense, he says that he reiterates his call “to the progressive, revolutionary and communist people and social sectors to the UNITY of the American peoples to strengthen political organizations for mobilization, education and resistance that breaks once and for all the chains of capitalist oppression. So that democracy there goes from being the “American nightmare”, to a state of law and fullness for all people ».