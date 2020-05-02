PEDRO G. BRICEÑO

The Coalition of Dominican Players, active and retired, began this Saturday an aggressive program of distribution of food baskets for the most needy families throughout the country who suffer from this difficult process that the world is experiencing, due to the existence of the Coronavirus.

Through the Pedro Martínez Foundation, the players, ambassadors in the Major Leagues, continued their contributions to those most in need, this time through this Coalition, an idea that has Edwin Encarnación, José Bautista, Pedro Martínez, David as heads. Ortiz and Junior Noboa, and that so far has had the support of more than 60 active and retired players to reach out to low-income families.

From this Saturday the distribution of baskets began with the main foods consumed by families in the main towns of the southern region of the country and it would extend this Sunday to the city of Santiago until it touched the territory of Montecristi and Dajabón.

Every Friday about six thousand baskets will be distributed among the poorest families in order to contribute, from the position to which they belong, with the contributions that the Dominican Government has been making, as well as public and private entities, to provide food to the most needy. Aid would also go to a large group of baseball coaches, who have lost their jobs following this pandemic.

“We understand how strong this pandemic has been for Dominicans and the whole world and for the contributions that most of us have made individually in our communities, we also wanted to add these collectively with this coalition,” said Martínez, after heading Along with his wife, Carolina Cruz de Martínez and Edwin Encarnación, a virtual conference with the sports report through the Zoom platform.

Pedro said they have raised a million dollars so far, 50 percent of it from Dominican players, and the other part of Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association and the White Sox franchise of Chicago.

He indicated that they also intend to provide work teams for those doctors and nurses, who are the ones who have left their homes behind to dedicate themselves to the task of saving lives. These departments are duly coordinated with the country’s Ministries of Health and Defense.

“In the coming days we will receive other donations, because we will continue knocking on doors, our goal is to reach the most remote corners of the country with these donations that so many people need with the least resources.

During his speech, Martínez recalled his days of poverty when he had to leave for the stadiums of the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center with a bread with butter on his stomach. Like many families, I knew what it was like to be very poor ”, he said.

On his side, Encarnación, who was the ideologist to create this coalition, was proud because finally this division had its opening. “We had more than a month working and collecting with the boys a good amount of money to start this project,” he said.

Some players who made their contributions are: Albert Pujols, Robinson Canó, Vladimir Guerrero, Fernando Tatis, Juan Soto, Carlos Gómez, Nelson Cruz, Ketel Marte, Edinson Vólquez, Johnny Cueto, Gregory Polanco, Luis Severino, Carlos Santana, Alfonso Soriano, Jeuris Familia, José Bautista and many others.

The distribution will be made through the Pedro Martínez Foundation, an entity created in 1992, the year in which it has since become an entity to contribute to the neediest in much of the country.

