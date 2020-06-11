Regardless of the surveillance that exists on the border, many Haitians seek ways to outwit authorities to enter Dominican territory, due to the food and health difficulties they face in their country due to the coronavirus.

Members of the Northwest Directorate of the National Police arrested in the Valverde province, located in the northwest of the country, a Dominican who was transporting 17 undocumented, including two children between the ages of six months and one year, in a Toyota Cammry brand car.

The Police reported that the foreigners were transported to the city of Santiago in the vehicle plate A347614, green, by the driver Robinson Cabrera Pérez, 37 years old.

Likewise, the institution reported that two of them were transported in the trunk of the car and that they were exposed to death from suffocation.

The driver veered down alleys after being discovered by police and military officers in the Mao-Santiago Rodríguez highway, according to the police report.

The uniformed officer maintains that, when it was cleaned in the police files, the car appears red, but it was painted green with brushes.

The police maintain that in that car another man was arrested who guards prisonerPreventive at the Mao Hombres Correction and Rehabilitation Center.

As for the detainee, he is questioned to determine if he is part of an international network of human trafficking from Haiti to the Dominican Republic.

LHaitians were handed over to Immigration for the purposes of law, establishes the report.

Agglomeration on the banks of the River Massacre

Every day, dozens of Haitians, most without masks, crowd on the Haitian side of the shore of the Masacre River, trying to enter the country through Dajabón.

They say that in Haiti there is no food, no medicine and that they are not cared for in hospitals due to lack of equipment, medical personnel and drugs.

“I regret a thousand times to return to my country, I was scared by the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, but now the situation is much more difficult in Haiti, because there it is saved as you can,” said Gerinsa Pierre, one of the detained clandestine immigrants Yesterday.

Many of the detainees said that they paid between five to six thousand pesos to be transferred to Santiago de los Caballeros.