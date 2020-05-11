There is a lot of talk about Dominic Thiem Throughout this period of confinement and stoppage of tennis by the coronavirus Due to his controversial position on financial aid to minor players, the Austrian does not lose track of his inescapable goal: to be the best. His career is a progressive and continuous improvement in recent times, a constant exercise of work and sacrifice betting on changes in his game that require him to get out of his comfort zone and narrow the gap with the best. Brand new finalist in the Australian Open 2020Dominic is clear on what aspect he should influence, and he reveals it in an interview for Times of India.

“I try to make the most of the time available and keep working hard. To keep myself motivated, I usually remember some of my best games. The truth is that it motivates me a lot to see how well I was playing and the final in Melbourne a few months ago is the best engine to continue excited every day, “said a man who will return to compete in a few days in his native country. “What differentiates success from failure in a five-game is the mental aspect, and that’s what I’m working on this time. I have to constantly test myself and try to do four-hour workouts in which I am fully focused It is the only way I can prepare for the challenge of the big games, “he said.

Questioned about how he maintains his physical condition, the Austrian is sincere. “I have been playing tennis all my life, so it is not difficult for me to adapt to it again. The moment I touch the ball again, the sensations return little by little. We will have plenty of time to arrive in full condition to tournaments “, highlighted a player who offered his point of view about an eventual return of ATP circuit soon. “I hope that soon we will know more or less when we could return because that would help us to plan the work. I do not know how this break can influence my rivals. We will all have to adapt, the stronger mentally will be the one that benefits the most,” said one Dominic who revealed his daily routine.

“I usually get up late, I do physical exercises for muscle strengthening, I go running and now that I can train I also spend time on the track. I usually finish around 6 in the afternoon and take the opportunity to relax, play on the PlayStation and talk to friends. Disconnect and A good rest is as important as a good workout, so I take these months of confinement as an opportunity to refresh myself mentally and come back stronger than ever. ” Wise words from a Dominic Thiem who is clear about his fundamental objective and if he is able to maintain this attitude and work ethic, he can be very competitive when tennis returns to normal.

