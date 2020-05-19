Dominic Thiem he was caught up in an unwelcome situation when he decided to talk about the Relief Fund volunteer proposed by Novak Djokovic. His statements questioning the professionalism of some of the players who compete in the Futures tournaments opened a Pandora’s box that no one has been able to stop. This reached its zenith when Ines Ibbou, an Algerian tennis player located in the top-700, shot directly towards the Austrian through an exciting video of almost 10 minutes in length. Ines rebuked him for many things, and Dominic has decided to respond.

Thiem granted an interview to the L’Equipe newspaper in which he admitted not having seen the video in its entirety, but seeing all the reproaches that the African player made personally. At this point, it is necessary to remember that this idea promoted by Novak Djokovic has ended up becoming something optional, and that the ATP, along with the other governing bodies of this sport, has already committed to establish another Aid Fund of around $ 6 million, a fund that will benefit players up to the top-500. The ITF will also financially compensate tennis players between # 500 and # 700.

Dominic remarked that the question does not revolve around the money that he would have had to give, but is a matter of beginning: There are organizations that, according to him, need these amounts much more. Dominic, for example, has criticized people for not taking into account these nuances, remaining only with the headline of his interview: “No one read my entire interview, only the headlines that all the media removed. That is the first thing that is Wrong. If everyone had read what I said exactly, I think the story would have been completely different, “said the Austrian.

“It is clear that there are many players who deserve that help, who fight to be better every day. But I also think that to start playing tennis and be able to train during your childhood, you need to be in a situation, from that moment, of a certain privilege Tennis is a very expensive sport Parents or sponsors have to pay from an early age around 50,000 or 75,000 euros. That is not easy, “said Thiem, emphasizing the idea that tennis players are not the most affected by this pandemic and that their help will go to other groups.

And it is that Dom has been almost two years of his career disputing Futures and Challengers along the length and breadth of the circuit, something that people seem to have forgotten. His way of dropping that “a bad apple” contaminates the bag was not the most appropriate, but he does emphasize that players like this exist: “There are many experiences that I do not want to tell in public, because they are not beautiful. They are truly horrible. So I know that there are players who do not behave professionally, as this sport deserves. It is not everyone, many players are not like that, but there are others, and that is why I want to have the decision to decide who I help. “

Thiem knows, at the same time, that the level on many of these circuits is incredible, praising the competition on the Challenger circuit: “The level on the Challenger circuit is incredible. There are so many great players, it is very difficult to win one. Given the high level, players should be making more money right now. If you go to a Challenger with a coach or physio, you probably won’t make money if you don’t make it to the final, for sure. And that’s not right. “

The way in which Thiem has decided to help whom he deems appropriate, however, is another: together with his father, he is organizing a closed-door tournament in Austrito give help to the best young people in the country. The prize money could be more than 150,000 euros. “I give this help because they deserve it, and because I want to, not to get a good reputation or anything like that.”

.