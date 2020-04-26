When it seemed that all parties were in agreement, that the highest ranked players would create a small fund to help the players below, when communion within the ATP circuit was practically perfect, an empowered and involved voice has jumped out of the cradle to stand out. Dominic Thiem, current number 3 in the world, has muddled through in an interview at Kronen Zeitung where it is clearly positioned on the opposite side. The Austrian neither understands nor sees reasons for the best players on the circuit to extend their bank account to the most disadvantaged on the tour due to the large hole caused by the coronavirus stoppage.

“None of the low ranking players are fighting for their lives right now. I have seen many cases of ITF Tour players who do not commit 100% to this sportMany of them behave in an unprofessional manner. I don’t understand why we would have to give them our money now, ”says the current Australian Open runner-up, speaking loudly and clearly about a position that until now we have not heard from any of the other top 10 tennis players.

The truth is that Thiem’s ​​words are somewhat right. Beyond the altruistic character that each one has in his day to day, it may not be fair that all the tennis players in the top 150 below receive the same help. Many will think that everyone deserves the same treatment, because if they are in a similar ranking it is because they all strive with the same degree of intensity. However, Thiem emphasizes the next step, targeting tennis players with the potential to be quietly in the top60 and who, for whatever reasons, coexist in an earlier stage of the ranking. What is evident is the Austrian’s rejection of the proposal that Novak Djokovic presented a few days ago.

“I prefer to give those amounts of money to people or institutions that really need it. There is no profession or trade in this world that guarantees success or great income in the first years of your career. None of the players at the top of the ranking have taken that for granted, but we have fought and we have worked in our own way to reach the top ”, expands the ward of Nicolás Massú.

In the absence of receiving new statements from Dominic and, surely, some other clarification on what we have exposed here, it remains to be seen how these words mature in the dressing room. Will other players come out defending this same stance? Players who may have remained silent until now? Will any other top tennis player dare point out Thiem for his lack of solidarity? A debate that seemed sterile now gathers more strength than ever.

