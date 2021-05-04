Dominic Thiem opens up about his expectations at Roland Garros

Dominic Thiem had not played a professional match since he lost to Lloyd Harris in the first round of the Dubai tournament. The Austrian tennis player took an important break in which he disconnected from the sport of the racket, retiring from two Masters 1000s such as Miami and Monte Carlo and focusing his efforts on returning to his 100% both physically and psychologically. In his debut at the Mutua Madrid Open 2021 he saw a great version of the world number four, solid and without noticing his absence too much. Domi spoke about this at his press conference, leaving some more than interesting reflections.

Was there any anxiety about not having played a game in almost two months?

“No, there was no anxiety, but there was certainly uncertainty to see how things were going to turn out. I was playing quite well in my last days of training, but I always practiced on the outer courts, which are faster and smaller. I wasn’t sure how I would fare on Center Court, which is much bigger. I think there were some things that I executed more easily. The conditions in Madrid, especially after such a long time, are very good for me. I have amazing memories of this track where I probably played some of the best matches of my career. I think that’s why things turned out so well tonight. “

On his prolonged absence from the courts and if he recommends doing it to other tennis players

“I think that all players are different. It is clear that the restrictions due to COVID had something to do with my break, but not too much. Tennis is one of the very few sports in which you have to play eleven months in a row, and that’s really tough. The six-month hiatus last year suited me very well, and doing this is something I definitely have in mind for the future. I think that is something positiveespecially as you get older. With 20 or 21 years it is clear that you can play week after week, I did tooBut the more experience you have, the more positive it can be to take a break sometimes. It has certainly helped me, but each person is different and I would not like to go around handing out advice. “

How that break specifically helped you

“For me, for my game, I need 100% intensity and 100% energy. I am not someone who can win a game thanks to serve alone, or who can play only with some intensity and still win. I’m not that type of gamer – I need 100% in every aspect of my game. I just couldn’t have that 100% in Doha, Dubai or at the end of the Australian Open, so that’s why I decided it was best to take a break. It was better to get back on the slopes when I could give that 100% in every part of my game. That is also My objective looking ahead: playing only the tournaments where I know I can give my 100%. ”

Possible lower expectations on this dirt tour

“There were times in March when I felt very bad in general. Even in those moments, however, I had in the back of my mind to Roland Garros as a great goal. My expectations are still there, that’s where I want to reach my peak of play again. To be honest, two weeks ago I didn’t even know if I was going to be hereso expectations are still super low. A victory like today’s is a great success, because it gives me the opportunity to play another high-level match, something that will help me for the next few weeks. The expectations here are tremendously low, and I hope to raise them little by little each tournament. “