What does number three in the world of men’s tennis do to keep fit? How do you see the future of society after confinement? In a recent interview with ‘Red Bull’, the final finalist of the Australian Open, the Austrian Dominic Thiem, shares his current reality, motivating himself with good memories within the circuit and with the hope that society will soon become much more aware of his environment.

Thiem says recent successes motivate him to keep exercising. “Of course, the situation is completely new. But I am trying to make the most of it. I motivate myself every day with goals that I still have, but also with the most beautiful and best experiences that I had on the tennis court. The last incredible experience at the Australian Open it wasn’t that long ago. I am motivated by those experiences. This is extremely important to me because it is the only way to train 100% every day. “

His routine: training and disconnection. “My daily routine is pretty busy right now. I get relatively enough sleep every day. I get up and start training: my torso, stomach, back, upper body, legs. After that I try to run every days too. Most of the time it ended relatively early, around 5 or 6 pm. Then I make calls and play Playstation with friends. “

The society of the future after this pandemic. “I am sure that we can get some positive things out of a difficult time like this. I hope that society learns from this situation. And that we conclude that too much globalization, if everything becomes too big and too fast, it just is not well. Neither for the planet, nor for people nor for the environment. I hope that in the future everything will level again to a normal level. “

The positive things about your present: spending more time with yours. “Now there are more important things than tennis or anything else. It’s about people’s health. What gives me strength is time with my brother, my family and my dog. And talking to my friends. These are things I don’t usually get to. So I enjoy that time a little bit. “

A value within your profession as a tennis player. “Mental fitness is extremely important, especially in Grand Slams and in long best-of-5 matches. On the one hand, mental fitness comes from experience on your course. And on the other hand, I also try to work on it during training. If I can achieve my performance in training for up to four hours, it will also be easier to implement my strengths in the match. The physical aspect is also very important. Because if I know that I am going to a match in top shape and I can run for four or even five hours without a problem, then I’m mentally on a higher level. “

