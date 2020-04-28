He didn’t know it, but Dominic Thiem he had just become the center of attention in the tennis world. Your words and opinions about Aid Common Fund Players from 250 to 700 in the ATP rankings unleashed a devastating storm of comments. Many distorted his words, others nuanced them and some were devoted merely to passing an opinion on the Austrian’s statements.

The general reaction was undoubtedly negative. The Austrian appealed at all times to an alleged lack of professionalism of many tennis players who live on the Futures circuit, bound to positions in the ranking that are completely uncomfortable. “None of the low-ranking players are fighting for their lives right now. I’ve seen a lot of cases of ITF Tour players not committing 100% to the sport, many of them behaving in an unprofessional manner. I don’t understand why we should give him our money now. “.

The concept behind those statements is relatively clear: not all players who will receive money from the Player Relief Fund deserve it if we rely on effort and the desire to move up. However, the controversy generated behind those words has forced the Austrian to speak publicly. Not to retract his words, but to clarify them and explain his argument in greater depth. “There are some details, little things, that bother me about all this,” Dominic said in a few words picked up by Spox. One of the inconsistencies that the Austrian finds is the cut that this fund makes in the 700th player in the world. “There are 2,000 players in the ranking, there are also the players behind 700.” But that’s not what bothers Thiem the most.

“I am not going to change my opinion or what I said the other day. There are some players that I do not want to support. Consequently, I would prefer that We players choose for ourselves who all this money should go to, who really deserves it and would benefit from it. “Of course, the Austrian also took the opportunity to qualify his words before the immense snowball generated.” My statements seemed a little hardI didn’t mean to say it in such a hurtful way. But there is something that is true, and that is that not only in these times, there are people, organizations or animals that need our help much more than probably any athlete. “Thus, the Austrian stressed what he said last week: that There are institutions that should have a higher priority when receiving financial aid.

In addition, Thiem recounted how his experience was at back on the court this week, after the Austrian government decided to ease the restrictions, allowing high-level tennis players to train: “I really wanted to play again in conditions. My tennis went relatively well, but I couldn’t believe the pain I felt in my muscles the next day. I couldn’t believe that a movement you’ve made all your life could cause so much pain the next day. ” Furthermore, the Austrian was positive about a possible combined tournament celebrated in Austria and Germany among the best players in these countries: “It would be a small step forward, but very important for the return of tennis at a competitive level. More than anything because both in Austria and in Germany there are very good players with whom we could offer great matches. “

