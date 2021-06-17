Dominic Thiem, another one who gives up playing in Tokyo 2020

It has been a matter of the ranking cut to decide who goes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the rosary of casualties begins to be worrying. The latest incorporation of this group has been one of great relevance, that of Dominic Thiem. The Austrian has issued a statement through his Instagram account where he recognizes that it is a tough decision not to represent Austria but that tournaments such as Wimbledon or the US Open where he defends the title prevail for him.

More Olympic casualties. Thiem falls – pic.twitter.com/2GzsHkI3Ln – Fernando Murciego (@fermurciego) June 17, 2021