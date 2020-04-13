This situation is not easy for anyone, but much less must it be for elite athletes accustomed to having a very active routine and being in permanent movement. The life that reigns on the planet in the last few weeks is totally incompatible with the physical preparation required by sports professionals, and this is attested to by this Dominic Thiem. The Austrian reflects in the Krone newspaper about the need to have enough time to train before competition tennis resumes, reveals his desire for this sport and asked society to be responsible to get out of this quagmire as soon as possible .

“Unfortunately it is going to be a long time before I can get back to my normal life as a tennis player. Right now it does not matter much whether or not I can exercise on the court, I have been playing tennis all my life and I am not going to stop learning anything new because I am a few weeks without touching the racket but when we want to resume the competition we are going to need time“The Austrian acknowledges.” We would need to be able to train regularly about two months before the start of the competition. Now it is stipulated for July 13, hopefully that forecast can be fulfilled, “acknowledged Domi, hinting that he is not worried about not training until May.

Questioned about the possibility of returning to training and competitionThiem sees both things very differently. “I think I will be able to train soon on outdoor courts. In tennis there is no physical contact, so I consider that it will be one of the first sports that can be practiced again at a national level. However, things change as far as competition is concerned He refers to the fact that, since it requires trips from people from all over the world, it can take a long time to resume competition. Hopefully, he can at least train as soon as possible so as not to lose physical strength, the truth is that I really miss playing tennis and compete, “declared the current number 3 in the world.

In addition, his response was surprised when questioned about the Olympic Games that will be played in Tokyo in 2021. And it is that Dominic Thiem renounced the dispute of the Rio 2016, alleging that the Olympic event did not consider it as something relevant in the tennis calendar. However, he seems to have changed his mind. “I am looking forward to the Games. The truth is that I would like to go, I would like to have two opportunities to win gold since I think I will also arrive in Paris 2024 at a very positive moment in my career, if there are no unforeseen events,” he stressed. .

