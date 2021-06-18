Dominic Thiem also resigns from the Tokyo Games

Tennis in Tokyo Olympics have another illustrious casualty. Following the announcement this afternoon of the resignation of Rafael Nadal, which joined that of another top10 such as Roberto Bautista, Dominic Thiem He has announced this Thursday night that he will not play the Olympic tournament either. He is, therefore, the third renowned tennis player to resign from the Games.

“Hello. I have some sad news to share with you. After talking to my team and analyzing the situation, I have made the very difficult decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics”, The Austrian has communicated on social networks.

“During the last two weeks I have been working hard and I have started to improve my form and my concentration little by little. I want to keep working hard to deliver my best version at Wimbledon and try to defend my title at the US Open”Thiem continued.

“I wish the best in Tokyo to the entire Austrian team. I am young and I hope to be able to defend Austria in Paris 2024”, Thiem has closed.

The truth is that this will be the second time Thiem resigned from an Olympic event. In 2016 he also declined his chance to participate in the Rio Olympics.

In this 2021, Thiem is living a difficult season, in which he hasn’t finished finding his best game. The semifinals of the Masters 1000 in Madrid are the only ones he has stepped on. His first round defeat at Roland Garros to Pablo Andújar still resonates, while he fell in the round of 16 of the Australian Open against Grigor Dimitrov.