Dominic Purcell says he’s leaving ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ over studio issues

Drama in ‘Legends of Tomorrow’. The DC Comics and CW series has featured Dominic Purcell since the show’s first season, playing the role of Mick Rory, AKA Heat Wave. But it is likely that the actor has decided to close that stage, and slamming the door when leaving.

In his latest Instagram post, the ‘Prison Break’ actor claims that “he is leaving ‘Legends of Tomorrow'” since the renewal of his contract “is not done” and “has no interest”, regardless of “the money they throw at the corporate level”.

Although he assures that “it has been a total pleasure”, he believes that “it is time to turn the page and see how this unfolds.” He sends a cryptic message to Caity Lotz (El Canario) and Nick Zano (Steel): “Take care of the children from now on. They need an education. They are a number – teach them not to trust the loyalty of the studio. The studio doesn’t care. Actors’ work ethic and talent should give them the confidence to challenge authority“and ends up telling the actors to write a direct message to him for, and the latter has erased it,” learn to deal with fake bastards. “

The sixth season is about to arrive

Next May 2 ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ returns to the CW with its sixth season, in which Dominic Purcell will be, but it was the last of his contract. Although it does not specify exactly what has happened, the negotiations do not seem to have gone the way that the actor wanted. In the message he also says: “I have busted the character, no actor in the world could have done it better. IT IS A FACT. I am such a funny son of a bitch …”. The Arrowverso series can be seen in Spain on HBO.