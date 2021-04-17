Dominic Purcell is leaving Legends of Tomorrow … or is he?

Actor Dominic Purcell, who plays Heatwave in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, posted on his social media that he would not continue on the CW series … Apparently he played a joke on the press, but not quite.

Dominic purcell, known for his role as Heatwave in the Arrowverse, he shared in his Instagram a photo in which he would confirm his departure from the series of DC’s Legends of tomorrow, of which he has been a part since the first season, and whose appearance in the sixth (soon to be released) is already confirmed.

The American commented in the publication that the reason for his withdrawal was due to disagreements with the studio and creative leaders.

“The studio doesn’t care about the work ethic and talent of the actors. They must give them the confidence to question authority. Much love to all. Still, I won’t let go of how lucky I am ”.

With these words, a great dissatisfaction with the treatment he would have received on set was made very clear, to which he had also added the following: “I have no interest. Not for the money they throw at the corporate level. I’m moving away from Legends of Tomorrow. It has been a total pleasure and humbling experience to bring Mick rory to the life”.

However, the post was deleted today, after which the artist uploaded another image in which he denied his own words with comedy.

“Why so serious? In my last post I needed to laugh. It was a joke and the press went crazy “

Thus, Purcell said that he has absolutely nothing against the studio, or any producer or something like that, and that this would have only sought the uproar of the media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNxyZa-h40B/

However, the interpreter confirmed that he will depart from the series for a while, but that it is not forever his separation from Legends of Tomorrow. “I will return periodically,” he assured.