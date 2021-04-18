Dominic Purcell clarifies that it was a joke and will continue to appear occasionally in Legends of Tomorrow

Yesterday the actor Dominic purcell surprised everyone with an Instagram post in which he revealed that he was leaving the series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” of the American chain The CW. He could not explain the reasons for his departure, but the tone of his message and the hints he gave pointed directly to problems or disagreements with the study.

Hours after that, when a certain commotion arose, and assuring that everything was a way of “trolling” the press, a real “where I said I say, I say Diego” is marked. Dominic readjusts the message he sent yesterday. Late yesterday I deleted that publication from the social network to make a new one in which said the above was completely a joke. He announced his departure from the series as a regular but with a much more relaxed tone, and ensures that will continue to participate in the series, although only with appearances occasions. He also clarified that he has not had any kind of problem with the study.

‘WHY SO SERIOUS …… .. My last post needed a laugh. It was a joke and the press went wild and yeah I’m always going to screw up the press, it’s fun to watch them being click bait. The truth is that I am going to leave Legends of Tomorrow but I will return periodically, it is a handshake agreement with my boss Phil Klemmer. I have no problem with the Warner Bros. TV studio. I have no problem with anyone except myself… Shit I woke up this morning like I caused mass disturbances… emails, phone calls. But what negotiating genius. Love it… P.S. My dear friends the press has something big for you next week. You are going to love it.

The funny thing is that this new publication has undergone several modifications along the way. The part where he hinted that it was all a joke and what he did to annoy the press was replaced by a series of laughing emoticons. In turn, the publication was republished again, leaving a third version of the text, which is the one that we can find right now, in which that clarification completely obviates and does not even include the announcement of his departure from the series:

See how much press and Legends of Tomorrow they can get tomorrow. MICK and I have been very naughty boys… we have gotten into a storm of viral shit from the press. The most publicity Legends of Tomorrow and DC Comics have had. #stoked !!!

In short, a real trolling of the press and fans that seems to be a way of trying to get publicity and attention in order to promote the series that premieres its new season at the beginning of May.

Recall that in his message yesterday, the actor made reference that no new agreement had been signed and that the actors had to look out for their interests because the studio would not do it for them. Some hints that at the moment no longer appear in the social network because Purcell has deleted that publication.

Via information | Variety