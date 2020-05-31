Dominic Cummings, adviser to Boris Johnson, leaves his residence in London on Thursday.Victoria Jones / Europa Press

In any other circumstance, the Durham police report of Dominic Cummings’ escape to the field during confinement could have been a relief. It concludes that “it could have been” a minor offense, which would not have led to a sanction, and closed the case. But the suggestion that Boris Johnson’s top adviser did break the law, contrary to what Downing Street has defended these days, adds fire to a scandal that does not stop deflating.

“If an officer had detained Mr. Cummings on his way to and from Barnard Castle, he would have spoken to him, and after determining the facts, would have suggested that he return to his Durham home after explaining the dangers of traveling during the pandemic crisis. If the suggestion were followed, no legal action would have been taken against Mr. Cummings, ”says the text released by the police. Under a measured tone and a handful of conditionals, the Durham authorities make it clear, for anyone who wants to understand it, that the controversial Brexit ideologist was violating the recommendations that he himself had contributed to impose on the rest of the citizens.

Cummings escaped in late March to his parents’ estate in Durham, about 400 miles from London, when his wife, Mary Wakefield, began developing symptoms of covid-19. They both decided it was the best solution for someone to care for their four-year-old son while they were both quarantined. It was two weeks later when, according to his version of events, he decided to check whether the vision problems he suffered during that time had subsided and he could drive back to London. Accompanied by his wife and son, they traveled by car to Barnard Castle, a highly visited natural environment, half an hour away. There they got out of the vehicle and enjoyed for 15 minutes the scenery on the banks of the river. Durham police believe it was that strange excursion, and not the escapade to her parents’ farm, that was a violation of the rules.

“The police have made it clear that they will not take action against Mr. Cummings for his decision to isolate himself and that he did not break the rules when moving to Durham. The Prime Minister has already said that he believes Mr. Cummings behaved reasonably and legally under the circumstances and believes that this matter has been closed, “a Downing Street spokesman has said. Johnson himself outlined this Wednesday the strategy he plans to continue with the matter. He appeared by video before the Liaison Commission of the House of Commons, which brings together the 32 committee chairmen of Parliament and has the legal prerogative to ask the Prime Minister. The Cummings affair filled the debate from the first minute, and Johnson kept repeating the same line of argument: “The time has come to turn the page and focus on the important issues.”

24 hours later, when the media insisted on demanding explanations and asking the two main advisers accompanying the prime minister at a press conference, Patrick Vallance and Chris Whitty, Johnson made it clear how far he is willing to go to settle the matter : imperatively asked journalists to refrain from “dragging a political discussion” on scientists and excused them from answering any of the questions.

The British Government knows that there are still four years to go until the next elections, and it has opted to set foot on the wall and put up with the downpour in exchange for saving Johnson’s architect and confidence man from his UK political vision for the post-war era. Brexit. More than 60% of Brits want Cummings to step down, and nearly forty Conservative MPs have demanded that Johnson forego his controversial adviser. The scandal coincided with the week in which it was confirmed that the United Kingdom is the country in the world with the highest number of deaths per million inhabitants, and when the Government was preparing to take the first steps of an orderly de-escalation. His willingness to forgive Cummings’ conduct, all critical voices have said, sends the wrong message to the population, impairs the prime minister’s credibility, and weakens the government’s authority to demand new sacrifices.