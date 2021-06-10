Dominic Cooper and Douglas Booth to star in spaghetti western series ‘That Dirty Black Bag’

Dominic Cooper (‘Preacher’) and Douglas Booth (‘The Dirt’) will star in a future television spaghetti western titled ‘That Dirty Black Bag’The series, which comes from Bron Studios and the Italian production company Palomar, is currently in production in Italy, Spain and Morocco.

Regarding his story, we will see an 8-day confrontation between Arthur McCoy (Cooper), an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill (Booth), an infamous and lonely bounty hunter known for beheading his victims and putting their heads in a bag dirty black, because, as he himself says, “heads weigh less than bodies.”

The drama echoes and pays homage to the classic spaghetti western, capturing the legendary irony of the genre while revolutionizing it in a modern way and attracting a younger audience. The series tells of bounty hunters, bandits and bloody revenge, as well as lonely souls driven by passions as great as faith, love and revenge. In the world of ‘That Dirty Black Bag’, there are no heroes, no one is invincible, and predators become prey.

Accompanying Cooper and Booth, the series will star Niv Sultan, Guido Caprino, Christian Cooke, Paterson Joseph, Rose Williams, Zoe Boyle, Ivan Shaw, Eugene Brave Rock, Anna Chancellor, Aidan Gillen and Travis Fimmel. The script is written by Italian filmmaker Mauro Aragoni together with Silvia Ebreul, Marcello Izzo and Fabio Paladini, with Aragoni himself as co-director and P.J. Dillon as cinematographer.

Bron and Palomar will produce the series, with David Davoli, Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Thibault, Samantha Thomas, Carlo Degli Esposti, Nicola Serray Patrizia Massa serving as executive producers. The series will consist of eight episodes that will be shot in English.