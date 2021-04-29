Domingo German with the best start of the season; Gio Urshela shone

The pitcher of the Yankees from New York, Domingo GermanI shine all over the top from the mound and Gio Urshela he hit a huge home run.

After a masterful start when he was given a chance against the Cleveland Indians, Domingo German had the longest outing for a Los Angeles starter. Yankees Except for Gerrit Cole.

Domingo German pitched seven run-free innings with three hits and six strikeouts, Michael King finished the game by pitching two scoreless innings.

In his last strikeout of the game to close the seventh inning, Domingo German looked quite excited and when the game ended he was asked why that was.

“In a way, I wanted people to know that I’m back, that I feel better than before and that I’m just starting now.”

While Gio Urshela hit a three-run home run, while Clint Frazier and Mike Ford each hit a solo home run.