Domingo German shines again against Orioles; Yankees offense showed off

The Yankees of New York defeated the Baltimore Orioles in a game where offense and good pitching were on one side in the MLB.

The right-hander shone again against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing 6 innings with 4 hits, 1 run, 2 BB and 6 strikeouts. The Dominican was relieved by Lucas Luetge, Justin Wilson and Luis Cessa, who were in charge of not allowing annotations.

What was the history of Domingo German?

German is the first pitcher of the MLB since at least 1901 to have 4 straight games with exactly 1 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Domingo German is now 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA in six career starts against the Orioles. He is the first Yankee to win his first six or more starts against an opponent since Chien-Ming Wang won his first seven against the Mariners.

While for the offensive of the Yankees, Aaron Judge was 4-2 with a home run and two RBIs, Luke Voit 4-2 with two RBIs and Gio Urshela 5-2 with no RBIs. The victim was Puerto Rican Jorge López and reliever Keegan Akin.

