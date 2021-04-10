Domingo German sets negative record in Yankees history

The pitcher Domingo German set two negative records in the history of the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

After an outstanding Spring Traininf, where he was the second best pitcher of the Yankees at that stage of the season, things are not going well for the Dominican.

After a lousy 4-inning start with 8 hits and 4 runs allowed, becoming the first starter in the history of the Yankees in allowing two or more home runs and pitching no more than 4 innings in each of his first 2 starts of the season.

Besides that, Domingo German he became the fifth pitcher on the team to allow at least one home run in 12 consecutive starts.

