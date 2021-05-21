Domingo German in the “Degrom style” since his bad start to the season

The Dominican pitcher Domingo German He’s been Jacob Degrom style since his bad start to the season with the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

German had a Spring Training of dreams where he gave up just one race, however, in his first three starts with the Yankees in April he was extremely lousy until he was sent to the Minor Leagues.

However, in his last five outings he has thrown 31.1 innings, giving up 6 runs with 5 BBs and 29 strikeouts, adding a beautiful 1.71 ERA in the season. MLB.

In his most recent outing, Domingo German He threw 7 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts against the Texas Rangers, earning the victory. After this departure, the Dominican who lasted a whole season outside the MLB had the following words:

“One of the plans was to make the change down and out, since they have hitters with good contact who know how to place the ball. I have very good defense at the back, I just worried about keeping control of the game ”, Domingo Germán on his opening this afternoon.

He also said something very curious, and it was that he did not attend the Yankees game last Wednesday when Corey Kluber threw a no hitter: “I was not in the stadium last night. It was very exciting to watch. The no hitter is one of the goals in the career of all pitchers ”,

Here the report: