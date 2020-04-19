Menu has 92 World Cup, 70 World Cup final and even MMA

Football dominates the retrospectives of sports channels and open TV, but it is far from being the only option. Sportv and BandSports have shown Guga’s historic tennis games and classics involving Nadal, Djokovic and Federer.

Among the attractions of Sunday there is the final of the 70 Cup with Pele on the field (Photo: Reproduction)

In this Sunday, for example, Sportv 3 will honor Anderson Silva, UFC super champion. The special program, which starts at 19h, will show from the first fight of Spiderman to historical confrontations against Rich Franklin and Vítor Belfort.

But the emotions with the ball rolling start earlier. At two o’clock in the afternoon, Band displays São Paulo x Barcelona, ​​the final of the 92 World Cup. Rai, Muller, Zetti, Cafu and company gave Tricolor the first title in the world.

In the reserve bench, the late Telê Santana also won a world title for the first time, ten years after enchanting the world with the Selection of 82. All this with the narration of the unforgettable Luciano do Valle.

In the nostalgia wave, Sportv exhibits from 6 pm the final of the World Cup in 70. The victory over Italy by 4 x 1 was worth the third championship in Mexico and the definitive possession of the Jules Rimet Cup.

And there is still Brazil x Argentina on Globo starting at 4 pm. The replay of the 2005 Confederations Cup final. A menu filled to make you miss the ball and the great idols.

Stay at home!

