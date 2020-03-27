Without a doubt we are living complex moments thanks to the coronavirus, many massive events have had to be postponed or outright canceled worldwide to prevent the virus from spreading faster. Mexico has not been spared from this, much less lovers of live music, because in mid-March a lot of concerts and festivals that would take place in recent days in different parts of our country have had to move and now it’s up to one of the youngest festivals, the Domination.

Through a statement published on its official Twitter account, the festival announced that seeing that the situation is not improving They have made the decision to postpone their second edition until further notice, which would take place on May 1 and 2 at Turn 4 of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome.

In the message they explained that First of all there is always the safety and health of those who make the festival possible, including attendees and people who are behind in backstage: “Although the decision is difficult, our commitment has always been to maintain the best experience for all of you. We are sure that we will count on your understanding and that we will see each other again soon to make Domination a unique festival in the country ”.

For the 2020 edition, Domination had planned to expand to two days of music with a poster that made a lot of metalheads and heavy riff lovers cry., headed by the return to Mexico of the original lineup of the Misfits, Rancid playing his greatest hits, Def Leppard, Nightwish and many more.

Now We can only wait for the festival to give us more information about the tickets that were purchased in advance and the new dates on which it will take place. one of the most important metal festivals in our country. If you want to remember how the Domination 2019 was put, we leave you the review minute by minute over here.