DOMINATED, Leon Edward inflicted a painful defeat on Nate Diaz

A return overshadowed by a defeat was what he had Nate diaz on the billboard of UFC 263, when falling by Unanimous Decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) in view of Leon Edwards, in a combat that was dominated by the Jamaican and that already in the last assault the Mexican American almost struck.

A first round that Nate diaz tried to capitalize, sought to make moves that would distract his rival and was cheered for it, but, Edwards he did not fall for his game and quickly put it into rule. The fight had a few exchanges and the Jamaican in the last minutes he sought submission over his rival.

The second episode, Edwards sought to star in the assault, began to deplete the right leg of Diaz, who resented the blows and sought to get away from the kicks thrown by the Jamaican.

For the third chapter, Diaz went out to try to equalize the balance, tried to capitalize the shares, but Edwards I waited for him cautious to counterattack, the exchange of blows was too much that it ended Nate cut from the left eyebrow and head.

Already for the penultimate round, Diaz he sought the exchange of blows, but, he only found more damage on his face and his wounds were still bleeding, Edwards I wait cautiously and counterattack every attempt of his rival.

Diaz withstood the five rounds, his bloody face showing the harsh punishment he gave him Leon Edwards. Already in the final part of time, Nate He managed to connect his rival with a left cross and almost gave the bell, the Jamaican staggered and the sand pushed Diaz to look for the knockout, but, time was not enough.

