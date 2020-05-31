Gilbert Durinho warned that he would win and that, if he had a “dominant” fight, he would ask to fight for the belt. The Brazilian kept his word and achieved the biggest victory of his career by defeating the former welterweight champion, the American Tyron Woodley, with a unanimous performance by unanimous decision in the UFC in Las Vegas.

With the good performance in the fight, which resulted in a unanimous decision of the judges (50-45, 50-44 and 50-44) in favor of Durinho, the Brazilian hitched his sixth consecutive victory, the fourth in the current category, and asked for the opportunity to dispute the welterweight belt against the champion, the Nigerian Kamaru Usman.

“I love the champion, my friend, Kamaru Usman. I have a lot of respect for him, but I’m next. I want to fight for the belt. We can do it in July, I don’t have a scratch on me,” said Durinho after the fight.

Durinho was superior and dominated the rival in the five rounds. In the first, he left Woodley stunned and took him to the ground with short strokes and knees. In the next round, the American tried to look for breaches in the striking, but the Brazilian knew how to defend himself and continued to dictate the pace of the fight.

The outlook did not change much in the following rounds, with Durinho aggressive and fast in the blows that undermined and weakened the opponent. In the fourth round, the Brazilian almost got a submission in a hand triangle, but Woodley was saved by the horn. In the end, with the duel practically assured, Durinho managed the fight safely, escaping the former champion’s attacks to emerge victorious from the octagon.

MACKENZIE DERN MAKES HISTORY

Two other Brazilians who fought on the main card, Mackenzie Dern and Augusto Sakai, also won. The strawweight showed high-level jiu-jitsu and submitted the American Hannah Cifers with a leglock in the first round.

Dern said he needed the victory to gain morale in the UFC. She achieved more: she made history by becoming the first fighter in the history of Ultimate in all women’s categories to achieve this type of submission. In addition, the American naturalized Brazilian reached the eighth triumph in nine career fights.

“I think it is a start, a good step to make history and show my potential. There is nothing better than getting a submission that nobody did and showing that I am a jiu-jitsu girl, but that I am ready for the UFC and that I’m going to get the belt “, celebrated Dern.

Sakai, on the other hand, had more difficulty to win their confrontation. In a lukewarm fight without much emotion, the Brazilian heavyweight suffered, but managed to overcome the Bulgarian Blagoy Ivanov in a split decision of the judges (27-30, 29-28 and 29-28), obtaining the fourth consecutive victory in the UFC, in which he remains undefeated.

The duel was balanced and very studied. The difference in favor of Sakai was his well-done muay thai in the second round and the good kicks on his rival’s waist line, in addition to the crosses in the third round.

Klidson Abreu, another Brazilian in action in Las Vegas, but on the preliminary card, did not perform as well as his compatriots and was knocked out by American Jamahal Hill, who remained undefeated in the UFC. The Amazonian was knocked down at 1min51s of the first round and suffered his third setback in four matches in the organization.

