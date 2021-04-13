Domhnall Gleeson would return to Star Wars on one condition

Share

Actor Domhnall Gleeson has played General Hux in the new Star Wars trilogy and is keen to return.

Although it has been a while since the last film of the new trilogy of Star wars, they keep asking the lead actors if they would return to the beloved space franchise. John boyega (Finn) stated that he would only feel comfortable coming back if his former co-stars Daisy ridley (King) and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) are next to him. Ridley had a similar sentiment and said, “Never say never.” Is now Domhnall gleeson who speaks of a possible return.

“A couple of people have asked why so much is happening in the Star Wars universe, but it’s always about whether the story is good. I’m up for anything if the story is good, you know? “

Even so, he also remembered that he was grateful for the opportunity they gave him:

“So yeah, go ahead, if so. And if not, I think I did a lot. Three movies is a lot ”.

How could I go back?

Attention SPOILERS. Remember that the last time we saw Domhnall gleeson on Star wars was when it was revealed that the General Hux he was a renegade of the First Order and had betrayed his own. But when he was discovered he was quickly assassinated.

So a possible return of Domhnall gleeson it is quite complicated for deliveries that are after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But, we know that a LucasFilm likes to explore the era between movies, so they might explain the rise to power of the General Hux.

For now, the actor Domhnall gleeson continues with his film career and we can see it in Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run and in the comic series Frank of Ireland. While the movies of Star wars they are all on the platform Disney + which can be accessed via this link.

